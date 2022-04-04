Applications are invited for six vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR).
North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based and administrative positions on purely contractual basis.
Name of post : Project Co-Ordinator
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi
Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Doctorate in Science / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in GIPS
OR
ME / MTech in Chemical Engineering / Material Science / Ceramics or equivalent from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in project implementation of similar nature
Upper Age Limit : 45 years
Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi
Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science / Engineering / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in project implementation of similar nature
Upper Age Limit : 40 years
Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi
Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : MBA in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing
Upper Age Limit : 40 years
Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for eleven technical positions in RMRCNE Dibrugarh
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Mobile Processing Unit in North East India for processing of fruits and vegetables
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s / Master’s Degree in Biotechnology / Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University
Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing
Upper Age Limit : 40 years
Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site to various parts of North East Region and development site in Mysore
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 1
Salary : On daily wage basis
Desirable Experience : Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
Place of Posting : Technology Demonstration Centre, Guwahati
Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on academic qualification, experience and performance in personal interview
How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications only in online mode to the email ID recruitment@nectar.org.in. Last date for submission of applications is April 17, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment