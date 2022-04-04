Applications are invited for six vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR).

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based and administrative positions on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Co-Ordinator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Doctorate in Science / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in GIPS

OR

ME / MTech in Chemical Engineering / Material Science / Ceramics or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in project implementation of similar nature

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science / Engineering / Technology or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in project implementation of similar nature

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : MBA in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for eleven technical positions in RMRCNE Dibrugarh

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mobile Processing Unit in North East India for processing of fruits and vegetables

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s / Master’s Degree in Biotechnology / Food Processing or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati with frequent field visits to the Project Site to various parts of North East Region and development site in Mysore

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : On daily wage basis

Desirable Experience : Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Place of Posting : Technology Demonstration Centre, Guwahati

Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on academic qualification, experience and performance in personal interview

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications only in online mode to the email ID recruitment@nectar.org.in. Last date for submission of applications is April 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment