Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility of the applicants shall be strictly ascertained on the basis of UGC regulations 2018. Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018 states- A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor. The person to be appointed as a Vice- Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as Professor in a university or ten years of experience in a reputed research and/ or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Age Limit : The age of the applicants should be below 65 years as on 30th April, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://dibru.ac.in/ on or before April 30, 2022 ( 5 PM).

Candidates may also submit the hard copies of applications along with all the supporting documents in a sealed envelope, superscribing Application for the position of Vice- Chancellor, Dibrugarh University on the top left corner, by Registered/ Speed Post/ Courier/ Hand so as to reach The Controller of Examinations, Dibrugarh University, P.O.: Rajabheta, Dibrugarh – 786 004 (Assam) within April 30, 2022 ( 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here