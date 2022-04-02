Applications are invited for the posts of Secretaries in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant posts of Secretaries.

Name of post : Secretary

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduate preferably with Diploma in Hospitality Management & knowledge of Computer (MS Word, MS Excel & Internet).

Also read : Assam Career : Kamrup Metro District Judiciary Recruitment

Experience : Experience in patient / guest care will be preferred.

Age : Not above 28 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028. Last date for submission of applications is April 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Assistant positions in Bhattadev University