Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bhattadev University.

Bhattadev University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant positions of Teaching Assistants in its campus at Pathshala.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 23

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 2

Chemistry : 2

Computer Science : 1

Geography : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 2

Statistics : 1

Zoology : 1

Assamese : 1

Economics : 1

Education : 1

English : 2

History : 1

Philosophy : 2

Political Science : 1

Sanskrit : 1

TTM : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade at master degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University. Candidates having PhD / NET / SLET will be preferred.

ii) The minimum requirement of other educational qualifications etc. is as per the latest UGC norms.

iii) For Computer Science, BTech degree holders from reputed institutions may also apply. However, candidates having a Master degree will be preferred. Candidates with MSc in Mathematics followed by MTech in Computer Science are also eligible.

Salary :

i) Rs. 400/- per classes for candidates without NET / PhD

ii) Rs. 500/- per classes for candidates with NET / PhD

Selection Procedure :

For the posts of Teaching Assistants in Botany, Chemistry , Computer Science , Geography , Mathematics , Physics , Statistics and Zoology, a walk-in-interview will be held on April 10, 2022 at 11 AM in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

For the posts of Teaching Assistants in Assamese, Economics, Education, English, History, Philosophy, Political Science , Sanskrit, TTM , Mass Communication & Journalism, a walk-in-interview will be held on April 11, 2022 at 11 AM in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for the posts of Assistant Professors in L.C.B. College