Assam Career Apply for the posts of Assistant Professors in L.C.B. College

Applications are invited for nine vacant positions of Assistant Professors in Lalit Chandra Bharali (L.C.B.) College, Guwahati.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Economics : 2

Hindi : 1

Political Science : 2

English : 1

Education : 1

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 Dtd. 24-01-2022. A candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at Master Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided for SC/ST/PWD candidates. This relaxation will be applicable to Ph.D. holders, who have obtained master degree prior to 19th September, 1991. NET/ SLET will be mandatory eligibility condition. The candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedures for award of Ph.D degree) regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting application. Eligibility like M.Phil/ Ph.D/Seminar papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview, and not beyond that.

Age Limit : The Age of candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format available in the DHE’s website. The format is available in the College website (www.lcbcollege.co.in.) also. The Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards will be necessary to apply for any post. For one application a Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, L. C. B. College must be deposited with the application. The DD payable at SBI, GK.B. Branch will be required. SBI GK.B. Branch means SBI Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch. Branch Code is 009912 (last 6 characters of the IFSC code. IFSC Code is SBIN0009912). Instead of DD, one can deposit Banker’s Cheque of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only. The candidates can do NEFT (A/c No. 36281902091, SBI Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch, IFSC Code is SBIN0009912).

The applications must be send to the Principal & Secretary, Lalit Chandra Bharali College, Maligaon, Guwahati -11.

Last date for submission of applications is April 13, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here