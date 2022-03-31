Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong.

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Physical Education Teacher (PET) and School Counselor on adhoc/part-time basis.

Name of post : PGT-Economics, Chemistry

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50% marks in each).

Name of post : School Counselor

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate in Clinical Psychology/ Counseling Psychology

Name of post : TGT-Social Science, Sanskrit, Science

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Social Science : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Science : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)

Name of post : PET

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : B.P.Ed.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 2 years diploma in Elementary Education(D.El.Ed)/B.Ed (min 50% marks in each).

How to apply : Candidates can submit applications along with attested copies of testimonials to Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O : Umlyngka, Shillong – 793005 on or before April 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here