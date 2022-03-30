Jobs in Meghalaya : NIFT Shillong Recruitment

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Director on Adhoc contract basis at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong.

Name of post : Assistant Director

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 52,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i. Graduate from a recognized university/institution.

ii. At least 15 years’ experience, with relevant experience in Purchase

Procedures / Establishment Matters / Admission Procedures/ Administrative Matters.

iii. Diploma/ Certificate of Minimum 06 Months duration in Computer Application/ Office Management/ Secretarial Practices/ Financial Management/ Accounts or equivalent Discipline.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma and send to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Umsawli, Mawpat, Shillong – 793012, Meghalaya in a sealed envelope super scribed with “Application for the post of………”. Self-Attested copies of certificates and testimonials as educational qualifications/caste/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form.

Advance copy of the application may be sent to Establishment Department email Id- establishment.shillong@nift.ac.in / jointdirector.shillong@nift.ac.in .

The last date for receipt of application form is April 8, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here