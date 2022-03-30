Applications are invited for the post of Conservation Officer (Grade-II) under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Conservation Officer (Grade-II) under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department.

Name of post : Conservation Officer (Grade-II) under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : PB-3, Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Requisite Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering

Desirable Qualification : Experience in archaeological preservation works in a Government recognized institution

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in

Starting Date for Online Application : April 4, 2022

Closing Date for Online Application : May 4, 2022

Application Fees :

General/EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here