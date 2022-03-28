Applications are invited for 303 vacant Grade A and Grade B positions in Reserve Bank of India.

Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers and Assistant Managers in various disciplines.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General

No of posts : 238

Minimum Educational Qualification : Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR

No of posts : 31

Minimum Educational Qualification :

a. A Master’s Degree in Economics (or any other master’s degree where “Economics” is the principal constituent of the curriculum/syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics) OR



b. A Master’s Degree in Finance (or any other master’s degree where “Finance” is the principal constituent of the curriculum / syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, Quantitative Techniques, International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance) OR



c. PGDM / MBA with specialization in Economics / Finance.



For a) to c) above, minimum 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years from a recognized Indian or foreign University / Institute.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM

No of posts : 25

Minimum Educational Qualification :

a. A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR



b. Master’s Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute; OR



c. M.Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR



d. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha

No of posts : 6

Minimum Educational Qualification :

Essential:

(i) Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR

(ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post Graduation diploma in translation; OR

(iii) Second Class Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post graduate diploma in translation. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor’s Degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree); OR

(iv) Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.

Desirable: Knowledge of bi-lingual word processing.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security

No of posts : 3

Minimum Educational Qualification : The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

Age Limit :

For the posts of Officers, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 01, 2022 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 02, 1992 and not later than January 01, 2001.

For the posts of Assistant Manager-Rajbhasha, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on March 01, 2022 (candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-03-1992 and not later than 01-03-2001).

For the post of Assistant Manager-Protocol & Security, a candidate must have attained the age of 25 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years as on March 01, 2022 (no relaxation for any category). The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-03-1982 and not later than 01-03-1997.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in from March 28, 2022 to April 18, 2022 (till 6.00 PM).

Application Fees :

Grade B posts : SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 100/- , GEN/OBC/EWS – Rs. 850/-, STAFF – Nil

Grade A posts : SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 100/- , GEN/OBC/EWS – Rs. 600/-, STAFF – Nil

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2