Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions in Cotton University, Assam.

Cotton University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Field Assistant (FA) in a DBT funded research project. The position may be leading to Ph.D. and selected person should be willing to travel to remote areas for field study. The project is in consensus with the “Make in India scheme” run by the Government of India that holds the ability to convert knowledge into wealth and social goods through the process of innovation.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 3

Minimum Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Sciences (Botany/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology and Biotechnology/ Environmental Science/Zoology/Bioinformatics (with wet lab experience) /Pharmaceutical Sciences) or equivalent in streams Biochemistry and Molecular biology or M.Sc. in Chemistry (with experience in natural product research, bioinstrumentation or biological research) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA. Basic computer knowledge is must.

Desirable : Candidates having working experience (with documental proof) on advance instruments applicable in Life Sciences research such as Q-PCR, Flow cytometry, HPLC, GCMS will be given preference. Experience in handling of laboratory animals is desired. Candidate(s) with at least one publication in SCI indexed journals will be preferred.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification : B.Sc. in Life Sciences (Botany/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology and Biotechnology/ Environmental Science/Zoology/Bioinformatics (with wet lab experience) /Pharmaceutical Sciences) or equivalent in streams Biochemistry and Molecular biology or B.Sc. in Chemistry (with experience in natural product research, bioinstrumentation or biological research) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA. Basic computer knowledge is must.

Desirable : Candidates having working experience (with documental proof) on advance instruments applicable in Life Sciences research such as Q-PCR, Flow cytometry, HPLC, GCMS will be given preference.

Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- + 16% HRA ( Rs. 23,200/-) ( increment of 15% after 3 years of experience)

Age Limit : 30 years, with relaxation to SC / ST/ OBC / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send one page write up and a detailed CV to Project Coordinator via email dbtbuilder@cottonuniversity.ac.in with subject line as “Application for JRF / FA position in DBT project”

In one page write-up, the candidate may write about his / her past research work, any relevant project done by candidate, his / her idea for future research or views on the above project based on the literature search.

Last date of application submission is April 17, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here