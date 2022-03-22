Applications invited for the post of Laboratory Assistant in Cotton University.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant (Contractual Basis) in the Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Contractual Basis)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : B.Sc. in Biotechnology or Chemistry (Hons) with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, from a UGC recognized University. Candidates should be proficient in computer applications.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications and testimonials to the Head, Dept. of MBBT, Cotton University via email at hodbiotech@cottonuniversity.ac.in within March 28, 2022.

