The Office of the Demow Municipal Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager (Social Development Specialist) on contractual basis under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All Urban (PMAY HFA(U)) Scheme.

Name of post : City Project Manager (Social Development Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : As per Capacity Building Guideline, MoHUA, Govt. Of India & Capacity Building Plan 2020-21

Qualification & Experience :

1. Post Graduate/Graduate degree in Social Sciences or Mass Communications.

2. At least 3 years of experience in Mission Mode Program or equivalent.

3. Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage.

4. Experience in evaluating Urban infrastructure investments and helping City governments to use a range of options for financing projects.

5. Expertise in preparation of DPR, financial tenability and viability analysis of projects.

6. Ability to assist ULBs to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances.

7. Excellent shorthand/Computer typewriting speed both Assamese & English.

8. Prior experience in related field will be added advantage.

9. Familiar with the rules and procedures of the Urban Local Government.

10. Fluency in Local language is essential.

Age Limit: 27-45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30/03/2022 from 11.00 AM onwards at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Sivsagar, Assam. Candidates are requested to report on 30/03/2022 at 10 AM in Sukafa Conference Hall, Deputy Commissioner Office, Sivsagar, Assam

How to apply : Candidates must bring filled-up Standard Form of Application along with self-attested 2 sets of Photocopy of all relevant documents, photographs and experience certificates etc. during the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

