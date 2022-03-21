Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Aayah in its associate educational institution Bal Mandir Public School, Rajapara.

Name of post : Teachers (for teaching Pre-Primary and Primary classes)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : BA/BSc and Diploma in Montessori /B Ed

Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 5000/- per month

Name of post : Aayah

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : N/A

Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 3500/- per month

Desirable Qualification :

Good Communication skills

Computer Knowledge ( esp. in MS Office Suite)

Teachers with B.Ed and Diploma in Computer will be preferred

Knowledge of accounts management

Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (DECSE)

How to apply : Candidates may forward their application on or before 30 Mar 22 as per the format given below to the school on email bmpsssg1971@gmail.com.

For more details contact between 0900 and 1300 hrs on 03663291302

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here

Also read : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment : Applications invited for various paramedical and administrative positions