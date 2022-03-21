Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Aayah in its associate educational institution Bal Mandir Public School, Rajapara.
Name of post : Teachers (for teaching Pre-Primary and Primary classes)
No. of posts : 9
Qualification : BA/BSc and Diploma in Montessori /B Ed
Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 5000/- per month
Name of post : Aayah
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : N/A
Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 3500/- per month
Desirable Qualification :
- Good Communication skills
- Computer Knowledge ( esp. in MS Office Suite)
- Teachers with B.Ed and Diploma in Computer will be preferred
- Knowledge of accounts management
- Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (DECSE)
How to apply : Candidates may forward their application on or before 30 Mar 22 as per the format given below to the school on email bmpsssg1971@gmail.com.
For more details contact between 0900 and 1300 hrs on 03663291302
Detailed Advertisement: Click Here
