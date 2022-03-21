Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Aayah in its associate educational institution Bal Mandir Public School, Rajapara.

Name of post : Teachers (for teaching Pre-Primary and Primary classes)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : BA/BSc and Diploma in Montessori /B Ed

Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 5000/- per month

Name of post : Aayah

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : N/A

Salary (Consolidated) : Rs. 3500/- per month

Desirable Qualification :

  • Good Communication skills
  • Computer Knowledge ( esp. in MS Office Suite)
  • Teachers with B.Ed and Diploma in Computer will be preferred
  • Knowledge of accounts management
  • Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (DECSE)

How to apply : Candidates may forward their application on or before 30 Mar 22 as per the format given below to the school on email bmpsssg1971@gmail.com

For more details contact between 0900 and 1300 hrs on 03663291302

