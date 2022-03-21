North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Radiotherapy Technician, Upper Division Clerk (By deputation), Laundry Mechanic and Lower Division Clerk.

Name of post: Radiotherapy Technician

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-5, Entry Pay Rs.29,200/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential: BSc in Medical Technology (Radiotherapy) from a recognized University / Institute.

Desirable: One year’s experience in Radiotherapy in teaching Institute / Hospital

Age Limit (as on closing date of application) : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post: Upper Division Clerk (By Deputation)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-4, Entry Pay Rs. 25,500/-

Eligibility Criteria : Officials working under Central/State Govt. Autonomous/ Statutory bodies and PSU in an analogous post on regular basis or 8 (eight) years regular service as Lower Division Clerk in the Pay Band-1, Rs.5200-20200/- with Grade Pay of Rs.1900/- or equivalent. The period of deputation shall not ordinarily not exceed 3 years. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years on the closing date of receipt of application

Age Limit (as on closing date of application) : Not exceeding 56 years

Name of post: Laundry Mechanic

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-2, Entry Pay Rs.19,900/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential :

1. Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board.

2. ITI Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

3. Two years’ experience in Mechanical Laundry including practical experience of handling maintaining and repairing of Laundry equipment and knowledge of Store Accounting.

Desirable:

1. Experience in Dry cleaning Machine.

2. Experience in handling large number of factory works.

Age Limit (as on closing date of application) : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post: Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-2, Entry Pay Rs.19,900/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential :

1.12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

2. A typing speed of 35 words per minutes in English on Computer

Age Limit (as on closing date of application) : Not exceeding 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma along with attested copies of certificates/testimonials and two copies of recent passport size Photographs to the “Deputy Director (Admn) ”, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong- 793018 SUPERSCRIBING “Application for the post of……………………………”. Prescribed proforma of application form can be downloaded in PDF format from Institute’s website http://www.neigrihms.gov.in

