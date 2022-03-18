There are over 28,000 posts lying vacant in government-run educational institutes in Assam.

Among the over 28,000 vacant posts in Assam educational institutes, 21,344 posts are of teachers.

This was informed by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

A total of 28,190 posts are lying vacant in institutes that range from primary schools to universities.

The Assam education minister said that the process to fill up the vacancies is underway.

While, 10,000 posts of teachers are vacant in upper and lower primary schools, 9360 posts are vacant in high and higher secondary schools.

On the other hand, 730 teaching and 938 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in engineering and polytechnic institutes of Assam.

The Assam education minister further informed that colleges in the state have 935 vacancies for teachers and 979 for other staff.

319 teaching and 967 non-teaching posts are currently unoccupied in universities of the state, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said.