Carcasses of nearly 100 vultures have been recovered by the authorities near Guwahati in Kamrup district of Assam.

About 100 endangered vultures were found dead at Milanpur under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district of Assam on Thursday evening.

“About 100 vultures have been found dead and many critical at Milanpur, Chaiygaon. The doctors and field staff are trying their best to treat the critical ones,” the Assam forest department informed.

The vultures reportedly fed on pesticide-laced goat carcass leading to their deaths.

97 vultures have been confirmed dead, while 12 vultures and one eagle are being treated.

The vultures were found dead in a paddy field.

Meanwhile, authorities are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the exact reason of the death of the vultures.

