ULFA-I, on Thursday, clearly stated that it would not abandon the that the issue of sovereignty for the sake of peace talks.

This was stated by ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah while speaking exclusively to Northeast Now.

“In any circumstances, we will not abandon the issue of sovereignty,” said ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah.

He added: “For this issue (sovereignty) many in Assam and ULFA-I members have laid down their lives. So, for the sake of peace talks this issue cannot be abandoned.”

“Assam cannot become economically independent until and unless it becomes politically independent,” Paresh Baruah said.

However, Paresh Baruah said that ULFA-I is ready to discuss the issue of sovereignty in the negotiating table.

“Arguments may happen while discussing the issue of sovereignty in talks table. But talks must progress,” said Paresh Baruah.

The ULFA-I chief further said that he is hopeful for beginning of peace talks soon.

“The current chief minister after assuming office has time and again expressed his desire to start the proposed peace talks with ULFA-I,” said Paresh Baruah.

He added: “ULFA-I is keeping an open mind towards the proposed peace talks with government of India.”

Paresh Baruah further said that peace process with pro-talks ULFA and ULFA-I cannot take place simultaneously.

“Peace process with both pro-talks ULFA and ULFA-I cannot take place simultaneously,” said Paresh Baruah.

He added: “Simultaneous talks with both organisations will lead to chaos and miscommunication.”