Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has recovered a pistol that was allegedly used to kill a businessman, Avdesh Yadav in the Chatribari area.

A police source said that the recovery of the pistol was made based on the confession of a prime accused of the murder case.

The source informed that the pistol was found hidden in a drain near the crime site and along with it, a few ammunition, both live and used, one ATM card and a hat.

The police are investigating if any other such materials are hidden in the drain.

Also Read: Assam: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in Majuli

It may be mentioned that on Monday, the police arrested one of the prime accused of the Avdesh Yadav murder case from Bihar’s Begusarai.

He told the police that the murder was executed on the orders of another suspect in the case, namely, W Yadav.

As per the police, W Yadav has gone into hiding in Nepal and the police are trying to track him.

Pankaj Kumar Yadav who was nabbed by the police stated that they after shooting Avdesh, threw the murder weapon in the drain and escaped from the location.

Also Read: Assam: GIMT Guwahati recognised in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements

The police further informed that the pistol recovered is a country made one.

Further investigation by the police is still on.