Guwahati: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician in Assam’s Majuli district.

Police have arrested the accused Sunil Patir, who is an electrician.

Police said accused Sunil Patir raped the minor girl when no one was at the victim’s house.

The accused electrician went to the victim’s house when she was alone at home and allegedly raped her by covering her mouth, said a police official.

When the minor girl cried for help, neighbors rushed to her house and nabbed Patir.

Later, the locals handed him over to the police. Police officials said Patir confessed to his crime during interrogation.