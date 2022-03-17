Guwahati: Sleuths of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and forest depart officials in a joint operation have arrested one person and seized around one kg of pangolin scales from him.

The culprit, identified as Lobai Boro, 59, of Golflink Pdengshnong in Shillong was arrested during a raid conducted on Wednesday, said an official.

He was arrested from the backside of Don Bosco School, Sonaighuli, Guwahati while transporting the wildlife articles derived from Pangolin.

The scales were brought by arrested Boro from Shillong to Guwahati for trade.

A case (no- G/163 of 2022) has been registered at the Guwahati Range of WCCB under the wildlife protection act and the investigation regarding the down and uplink of the wildlife trade is on.

WCCB is a statutory multi-disciplinary body set up by the Centre under the Ministry of Environment and Forests to combat organized wildlife crime in the country.

Pangolin scales are used in Chinese medicines.