Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT), Guwahati has been recognized in the band ‘PROMISING’ under the category ‘Colleges/Institutes (Private / Self-Financed),(Technical)’ in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021.



ARIIA is a flagship program of the Union Ministry of Education.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties.

GIMT, Guwahati has been able to achieve this laurel by undergoing the ARIIA evaluation process which includes evaluations based on infrastructure, academic courses offered by the institute on innovation, IPR and start-up, research and publications, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers, etc, said a statement.