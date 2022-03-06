Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that several jihadi terror modules are active in the state.

This statement from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma came just a day after the state police busted a jihadi network apprehended five persons, including a Bangladeshi national, for having alleged links with a Bangladesh-based jihadi outfit.

The Bangladesh-based jihadi outfit is affiliated to Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

“A special wing has been formed to monitor and curb Jihadi activities in Assam,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday in Diphu.

He added: “Several jihadi terror modules are active in Assam. We are expanding our intelligence gathering network.”

On Saturday, five persons were arrested in Barpeta district of Assam on charges of having alleged links with the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The five persons were arrested by the special branch of the Assam Police based on specific inputs.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, a resident of Bangladesh, Khairul Islam from Kalgachia, Badshah Suleiman Khan from Kalgachia, Noushad Ali from Kalgachia and Taimur Rahman Khan from Howly.

It has been alleged that among the five arrested, Saiful Islam, who is said to be from Bangladesh, entered India illegally.

He had been working as a teacher here.

The police claimed that the arrested person had influenced the other four into joining the module of the Al Qaeda inspired Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The alleged plan of the arrested persons was to develop the Barpeta district as a base for “Jihadis”.

The police also said that it recovered several incriminating documents and devices from the accused.