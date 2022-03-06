An encounter reportedly broke out on Sunday evening between the troopers of the Assam Rifles and suspected NSCN rebels near Khonsa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The encounter reportedly broke out at a village named Kaapu near Khonsa – the headquarters of Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as to which faction of the NSCN the rebels belonged.

According to reports, the encounter broke out at around 6 in the evening of Sunday.

No casualty or injury on both side has been reported thus far.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)