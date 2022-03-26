Applications are invited for twelve vacant managerial positions in India Post Payments Bank.

India Post Payments Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various managerial positions in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on Regular/ Contract basis.

Name of post : Chief Technology Officer

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification: Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or

equivalent qualification.

Post Qualification work experience: The Candidate must have an overall

experience of at least 15 years in Banking/Financial Services/Insurance in

IT related areas/projects involving Payment Technologies, Internet Banking/ Mobile Commerce space predominantly (of which) 5 years preferably should be at senior management level/managing or implementing large IT projects in Banking/ Financial Services/Insurance /Fintech

Name of post : AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of

Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) /PRINCE2 Certification is mandatory

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 12 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT as a Technology Architect. (of which) 3 years in banking/Insurance industry on

Cloud Architecture/ API frame work/Open Banking/Micro Services/Payment Systems modernisation/ SaaS based software industry is mandatory

Name of post : Chief Manager (Digital Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of

Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidate with MBA/Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT in banking or electronic payment services industry is mandatory

Name of post : Senior Manager (System / Database Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of

Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidate with MBA/Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 6 years of experience in Officer Cadre in IT is mandatory. (of which) Minimum of 3 years of experience in system database administration/ Data warehouse /Data mart/Data lakes in banking or financial services or insurance industry is mandatory.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Security Administration/ Architect)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer

Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information

Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied

Electronics. Certifications: CISSP/CISA/ CISM/CEH is mandatory. Certifications in Cyber Law, Cyber Security certification will be preferred.

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 6 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT in banking or Electronic Payment Services industry is mandatory

Name of post : Manager (Security Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer

Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information

Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied

Electronics. Certifications: CISSP/CISA/ CISM/CEH is mandatory. Certifications in Cyber Law, Cyber Security certification will be preferred.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience in IT in Officer Cadre (of which) 02 years of experience in Security Administration function in banking or financial services or insurance industry is mandatory.

Name of post : AGM – BSG (Business Solution Group)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : MBA in Sales/ Marketing.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 12 years of experience in officer cadre in bank/financial institutions in direct Product Management/ Development / Product

Technology / Business Solutions / Project Management & Implementation role

related to Core Banking Systems and Payments systems covering Card Issuance, Acquiring and/or relevant products like UPI, AePS, BBPS,

Remittances. Should be conversant with industry grade use cases and must have handled Fintech alliances. Preference will be given to candidates having direct exposure/work experience in Banks/Payments network such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa, Fintechs managing the above mentioned products.

Name of post : Chief Manager- Retail Products

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer Cadre in a Bank/ Financial Institutions of which minimum 4 to 5 years in direct Product

Management/Development role Process, Policies and SOPs related to Retail/ Digital Banking products like Card Issuance, Acquiring and/or payment products like UPI, AePS, BBPS and Remittances. Should be conversant with industry grade use cases and must have handled Fintech alliances. Preference will be given to candidates having direct exposure/work experience in Banks/Payments network such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa managing the above mentioned products.

Name of post : Chief Manager- Retail Payments

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer Cadre in a Bank/ Financial Institutions of which minimum 4 to 5 years in direct Product

Management/Development role Process, Policies and SOPs related to Retail/ Digital Banking products like Card Issuance, Acquiring and/or payment products like UPI, AePS, BBPS and Remittances. Should be conversant with industry grade use cases and must have handled Fintech alliances. Preference will be given to candidates having direct exposure in Payment Gateway, POS Acquiring, UPI, Bharat QR product offering, direct experience of managing Merchant Acquiring & Cards Product. Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in Banks/Payments network such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa managing the above mentioned products

Name of post : GM (Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Graduate from University/ Institution/

Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government

Regulatory Body.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 18 years of experience in banking/ financial Services industry is mandatory. (of Which)Minimum 3 years of experience in heading or one level below the head of operations of a bank, operating in a technology environment, is mandatory.

Name of post : Chief Compliance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Post Qualification Experience: The CCO shall have an overall experience

of at least 15 years in the banking or financial services (of which) minimum 5 years shall be in the Audit / Finance / Compliance / Legal / Risk Management functions in senior management level.

Name of post : Chief Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Any Commerce graduate with Chartered

Accountant (Final) qualified.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Finance/ Accounts/ Audit is mandatory. (of which) Minimum 5 years of experience in officer

cadre in Finance/ Accounts department of a Bank is mandatory.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ippbonline.com/ up to 11.59 PM of 09.04.2022.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only)

For all others INR 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred fifty Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click HereApply Online : Click Here