Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Commerce College.

Lakhimpur Commerce College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 10

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Education : 1

Management : 4

Commerce : 2

Banking : 1

English : 1

Also read : Assam Career: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligibility Criteria : Education qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 (details available in the college website https://lccollege.edu.in/). The candidate must have proficiency in local language.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate must not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with the relaxation of 5 years for ST / SC and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Commerce College, North Lakhimpur payable at State Bank of India, North Lakhimpur Branch ( IFS Code SBIN0000145). The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Commerce College, North Lakhimpur-787001 within April 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment