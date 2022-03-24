Applications invited for faculty positions

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for faculty positions on contract initially for 4 years in the Department of Design under project entitled “MDes Programme/Executive Development Programme in Electronics Product Design”, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

Name of post : Visiting Professor or Honorary Professor or Visiting Associate Professor or Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Specialization: Electronic Product Design and Development, Virtual Reality, Product Design, Physical Computing, Tangible Interfaces

Also Read: Assam Career : Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment

Minimum Qualifications : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering along with a PhD degree in Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical/ICT/ Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering/ Design/Human Computer Interaction/ Cognitive Ergonomics/Product Design or similar having a minimum of one year of post-PhD experience in post-doctoral research in relevant domain and/or post-PhD industrial experience in relevant industries (i.e. consumer electronics, medical devices, toys, mobile phone, industry 4.0 and similar).

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more years of post-PhD industry 4.0 experience.

Retired faculty members of an Institute of national importance, may also apply for these contract appointment.

Minimum requirements of qualification and/or experience may be relaxed in respect of exceptionally outstanding candidate

Also Read: NTPC Limited Recruitment : Apply for 55 Executive vacancies

Salary : Rs. 14.4 lakhs (including HRA) per faculty member for first 3 years (1, 2 & 3), Rs. 15.6 lakhs per faculty member for 4th & 5th year.

How to apply : Candidates can submit online application through the link https://online.iitg.ac.in/ofa/

Last Date for submission is April 20, 2022.Detailed Advertisement :Click Here