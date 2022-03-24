Applications are invited for NTPC Limited Recruitment : Apply for 55 Executive vacancies

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 55 vacant posts of Executives in the area of Combined Cycle Power Plant—O&M and Power Trading on fixed term basis

Name of post : Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant—O&M)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification: Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 02 years of post qualification experience in Combined Cycle Power Project/ Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more in Design, Construction or Operation & Maintenance.

Name of post : Executive (Operations-Power Trading)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in System operations of power trading, power scheduling in regional load dispatch Centre, bidding in power exchanges for different segments. Candidate with good communication skills and knowledge of advance excel will be preferred.

Name of post : Executive (Business Development-Power Trading)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience Requirement: Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in Power Operation / Business Development in Power Trading area. Exposure to tie up with Industrial & Commercial customers / Discoms / Corporates / Generators. Candidate with good communication skills will be preferred.

Remunerations for all the posts: Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs.90,000/-. Additionally, Company accommodation / HRA, Retention benefit and Medical facility for self, spouse and two children

Upper Age Limit for all the posts: 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Commencement of online application: 25.03.2022

Last date for online application: 08.04.2022

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here