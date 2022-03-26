Applications are invited for thirteen vacant positions on contractual basis for different Foreigners’ Tribunals under Kamrup district.

The Foreigners’ Tribunals (F.T.) of Kamrup district is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Copyist, Office Peon and Chowkidar on fixed pay (temporary) basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 7

Location wise vacancies :

F.T. No. 1, Kamrup, Ulubari : 2

F.T. No. 2, Kamrup, Boko : 1

F.T. No. 3, Kamrup, Amingaon : 2

F.T. No. 3, Kamrup, Hajo : 1

F.T. No. 3, Kamrup, Rangia : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification :

1. HS passed from a recognized institution

2. 6 (Six) months computer diploma from any recognized institution

Name of post : Copyist

No. of posts : 3

Location wise vacancies :

F.T. No. 1, Kamrup, Ulubari : 1

F.T. No. 2, Kamrup, Boko : 1

F.T. No. 3, Kamrup, Amingaon : 1

Salary : Rs. 9,000/- per month

Qualification :

1. HS passed from a recognized institution

2. 6 (Six) months computer diploma from any recognized institution

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

F.T. No. 2, Kamrup, Boko : 1

F.T. No. 4, Kamrup, Hajo : 1

Salary : Rs. 9,000/- per month

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

F.T. No. 2, Kamrup, Boko : 1

Salary : Rs. 9,000/- per month

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022 as per Govt. O.M. No. ABP 6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020. The upper age limit for OBC/MOBC is 43 years, SC/ST is 45 years, Ex-Serviceman is 42 years and Person with Disability is 50 years as per existing government rules

Selection Procedure : A For the post of Data Entry Operator, knowledge of basic computer applications like MS Office etc. will be tested. For the post of Copyist, a handwriting test in both English and Assamese languages will be conducted and computer typing skill of the candidate will be tested. Date and place of Walk-in Interview will be intimated vide the above mentioned link and recruitment page of Kamrup district website https://kamrup.assam.gov.in.

How to apply : Candidates are required to register their names online for appearing in the walk-in-interview at https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/ftkamrup before 5.00 p.m. of 03.04.2022. Date for online registration will begin from 28.03.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

