Applications are invited for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Gauhati Commerce College, Assam.

Gauhati Commerce College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Mathematics & Statistics : 1

Management : 1

Educational Qualifications (As per Govt. OM No. DHE/CE/ Misc/49/2021/113 dated: 19-01-2022):

1. Must secure at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at the Master Degree level in the relevant subject and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET conducted by UGC/CSIR.

2. Candidates who were awarded Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided for SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19/09/1991.

3. Candidates must have PRC certificate and proficiency in Local Language.

4. For the post of Assistant Professor in SI. No. 2 (Roster point 47), applicants must be a post graduate in statistics with Mathematics as a pass course subject in under graduate level.

Candidates have to acquire qualification as on the last date for submitting application. Eligibility like M. Phil/Ph.D/ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age : As per Govt. of Assam rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format available in DHE (Assam) website along with a passport size photo, complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/-

(Non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Gauhati Commerce College payable at State Bank of India, Chandmari Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, Guwahati-21 within April 9, 2022.

Applications can also be send online in the following E-mail ID: gccinterview22@gmail.com within April 9, 2022 (Only clear scanned copies of the relevant documents and the hand written application should be mailed. The original copy of the Demand Draft for Rs. 1500/- must be sent by post in the college address).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

