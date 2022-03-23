Applications are invited for Guest Faculty positions in Assam University, Silchar.

Assam University, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of two Guest Faculties for a period of 44 days, on purely temporary basis in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Computer Science : 1

Environmental Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential: (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks for an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned / relevant / allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards arid Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th April 2022 at 11 AM in the Office of the Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Assam University, Silchar-788011

How to apply : Candidates may submit the dully filled in prescribed application form along with all supporting documents on or before 31-03-2022 to the email id sanjibaus2010@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here