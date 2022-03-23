Applications are invited for over 3600 posts in various central government departments via a common competitive exam to be held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various

Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Name of post : Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

No. of posts : Will be intimated later

Name of post : Havaldar (CBIC & CBN)

No. of posts : 3603

Essential Educational Qualification : The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board

Age Limit :

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1997 and not later than 01-01-2004) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN

(Department of Revenue). 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Selection Procedure : The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to 30-04-2022 (23:00)

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-

servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

