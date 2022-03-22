Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 75 vacant posts of Probationary Officers.

Name of post : Probationary Officer

No. of posts : 75 [ Unreserved : 34, EWS : 7, OBC : 13, ST : 10, SC : 11]

Pay Scale : Rs. 3600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-102090

Minimum Educational Qualification : A Degree of Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate establishing that he/ she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit : Minimum: 21 years, Maximum – 30 years i.e., A candidate must have been born not earlier than 22.03.1992 and not later than

21.03.2001 (both the dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : The selection process consists of Online Examination followed by an Interview. The Online Examination will comprise of Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers i.e., Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi and Jaipur. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Written Examination will subsequently be called for an interview to be conducted by the Company at Mumbai and/or other centres. The Centre, address of the venue, time & date of interview will be informed to shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.ecgc.in up to April 20, 2022.

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates as intimation charges.

Rs. 850/- inclusive of intimation charges for all other

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here