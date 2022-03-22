Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for temporary positions of Junior Research Fellows, a Senior Research Fellow and a Technical Assistant under various ISRO and DST- SERB funded projects in the Centre for Atmospheric Studies/Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Name of projects :

(i) Environmental Observatories Project, ISRO-GBP

(ii) Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India Project , ISRO-GBP

(iii) Modelling the impact of aerosols/gases on regional climate and weather extremes over Sub Himalayan North East Region, DST-SERB

Qualification : First division throughout academic career with 65% marks or above in M.Sc. or M.Sc. Tech. or M.Tech. in Physics/ Chemistry/Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ Oceanography/ Environmental Science/Climate Science/Remote Sensing and GIS /Applied Geophysics/Geography/Equivalent

OR

B.Tech./ M.Tech. in any engineering branch

Desirable : Computational skills, Ready to work during odd hours

Remuneration :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (8%). For candidate qualifying CSIR NET (including Lectureship), GATE, or equivalent

(ii) As per the university’s guidelines, for candidates who do not fall under (i) above

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of projects : Chemistry-Climate interaction and possible impacts of climate change on the hydrological cycle and agricultural productivity over the Eastern- Himalayan Foothills Region, DST-SERB

Qualification :

(i) First division throughout academic career with 65% marks or above in M.Sc. or M.Sc. Tech. or B.Tech./M.Tech. (Atmospheric Science/Meteorology/Oceanography /Physics /Chemistry/Environmental Science /Climate Science /Earth System Science/Remote Sensing and GIS /Geoinformatics /Applied Geophysics/Geography/Equivalent)

(ii) 2 Years experience in R &D in an university or research institution

Desirable : Background on Earth Atmosphere and climate change, experience on handling climate models and climate data. Candidates with relevant background, who have submitted their Ph.D. can also apply for this position

Remuneration :

(i) Rs. 35,000/- . For candidate qualifying CSIR NET (including Lectureship), GATE, or equivalent

(ii) As per the university’s guidelines, for candidates who do not fall under (i) above

Upper Age Limit : 38 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of projects : Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India Project, ISRO-GBP

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in ECE, Instrumentation, Computer Science, Mechanical

Desirable : Experience in handling Sophisticated Laboratory instruments, Computational skills, Ready to work during odd hours

Remuneration :

(i) Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as per university’s guideline

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send an application along with a resume via email to binita@dibru.ac.in latest by 31/03/2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

