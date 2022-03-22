Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University.
Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for temporary positions of Junior Research Fellows, a Senior Research Fellow and a Technical Assistant under various ISRO and DST- SERB funded projects in the Centre for Atmospheric Studies/Department of Physics.
Name of post : Junior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 3
Name of projects :
(i) Environmental Observatories Project, ISRO-GBP
(ii) Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India Project , ISRO-GBP
(iii) Modelling the impact of aerosols/gases on regional climate and weather extremes over Sub Himalayan North East Region, DST-SERB
Qualification : First division throughout academic career with 65% marks or above in M.Sc. or M.Sc. Tech. or M.Tech. in Physics/ Chemistry/Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ Oceanography/ Environmental Science/Climate Science/Remote Sensing and GIS /Applied Geophysics/Geography/Equivalent
OR
B.Tech./ M.Tech. in any engineering branch
Desirable : Computational skills, Ready to work during odd hours
Remuneration :
(i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (8%). For candidate qualifying CSIR NET (including Lectureship), GATE, or equivalent
(ii) As per the university’s guidelines, for candidates who do not fall under (i) above
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
Also read : Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Name of projects : Chemistry-Climate interaction and possible impacts of climate change on the hydrological cycle and agricultural productivity over the Eastern- Himalayan Foothills Region, DST-SERB
Qualification :
(i) First division throughout academic career with 65% marks or above in M.Sc. or M.Sc. Tech. or B.Tech./M.Tech. (Atmospheric Science/Meteorology/Oceanography /Physics /Chemistry/Environmental Science /Climate Science /Earth System Science/Remote Sensing and GIS /Geoinformatics /Applied Geophysics/Geography/Equivalent)
(ii) 2 Years experience in R &D in an university or research institution
Desirable : Background on Earth Atmosphere and climate change, experience on handling climate models and climate data. Candidates with relevant background, who have submitted their Ph.D. can also apply for this position
Remuneration :
(i) Rs. 35,000/- . For candidate qualifying CSIR NET (including Lectureship), GATE, or equivalent
(ii) As per the university’s guidelines, for candidates who do not fall under (i) above
Upper Age Limit : 38 years
Also read : ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 75 posts
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of projects : Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India Project, ISRO-GBP
Qualification : 3 years Diploma in ECE, Instrumentation, Computer Science, Mechanical
Desirable : Experience in handling Sophisticated Laboratory instruments, Computational skills, Ready to work during odd hours
Remuneration :
(i) Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as per university’s guideline
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates are requested to send an application along with a resume via email to binita@dibru.ac.in latest by 31/03/2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career: Demow Municipal Board Recruitment