Applications are invited for 177 vacant positions in the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam.

The Office of the Director of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sub- Divisional Sports Officer, Physical Instructor and Coach.

Name of post : Sub- Divisional Sports Officer (SDSO)

No. of posts : 4 [ SC : 1, ST(P) : 1, ST(H) : 1, EWS : 1]

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-3, Rs. 22,000 to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Qualification : Degree in Arts Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with a Degree / Diploma in Physical Education from a recognized University / Institution of Physical Education in India OR 3/4 years B.PE Degree (recognized by Govt.) from a recognized University / Institution of Physical Education in India.

Name of post : Physical Instructor

No. of posts : 119 [ Open Category : 53, OBC /MOBC : 9, SC : 5, ST(P) : 17, ST(H) : 19, EWS : 14, Ex-servicemen : 2]

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-2, Rs. 14,000 to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification : Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with a Degree/ Diploma in Physical Education from a recognized University/ Institution of Physical Education in India OR 3 /4 years B.PE Degree (recognized by Govt) from a recognized University / Institution of Physical Education in India.

Name of post : Coach

No. of posts : 54 [ Open Category : 17, OBC /MOBC : 16, SC : 4, ST(P) : 7, ST(H) : 3, EWS : 6, Ex-servicemen : 1]

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-2, Rs. 14,000 to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification :

I)Degree in Arts / Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with one year Diploma in Sports Coaching from Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) OR equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from any other Institute recognized by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India.

Or

II) Degree in Arts / Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with Diploma in Method of Instruction Course and Basic & Advance Course in Mountaineering from recognized Institution

Age : The candidates for the post of SDSO must not be less than 21 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2022. The candidates for the post of P.l. & Coach must not be less than 21 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 02nd September, 2020:

By 5 years for SCIST candidates

By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

By 2 years for Ex-Servicemen.

Selection Procedure : Physical Ability Test and Written Test for the posts of Sub Divisional Sports Officer, Physical Instructor & Coach will be held.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply in prescribed form along with self-attested copies of all academic Certificates, Mark sheets and other testimonials.

Candidates are required to enclose the following documents:

i) 2 (two) recent Passport size Photographs. (Self attested)

ii) ID Proof like Pan Card/Voter ID Card/Adhar Card/Driving License/ Passport/Current ID Card issued by the Education Institutions

iii) Admit Card/Pass Certificate of H.S.LC examination.

iv) Graduation and Diploma Certificate and Mark Sheet.

v) Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

vi) Income & Assets certificate of the family issued by the officer not below the rank of Circle Officer as per provision of Para 5 of Govt. OM No. ABP07/2019/4, dated 10-04-2019 (in case of EWS candidates).

vii) Caste/Category Certificate(in case of reserved category candidates).

viii) Discharge Book No. & Date, place of issue (in case of Ex-serviceman).

The application accompanied with a self-addressed (In capital letters) envelope (22 cm X 10 cm), affixing Postal Stamp of Rs. 5.00 (Rupees five) only should reach the Office of the Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, Dispur, Guwahati – 781006 on or before 11th April 2022

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here

