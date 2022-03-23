Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor in Srikishan Sarda College, Hailakandi

Srikishan Sarda College, Hailakandi is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

English : 1

Statistics : 2

Persian : 1

Political Science : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

[1] Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24/01/2022 and No. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5, dated 09/02/2022.

[2] Good Academic record as defined by the university concerned with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade point scale at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

[3] Besides, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates having PhD degree, in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree) Regulations, 2009, are exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/SET.

[4] Candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date of submitting application forms. M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/ Publications so acquired for eligibility can be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 38 years as on 01/01/2022 with a relaxation of 03 years for OBC/MOBC and 05 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send two sets of the filled-in prescribed application form (available on www.sscollegehkd.ac.in) along with Biodata, including valid Phone No., E-Mail ID and self-

attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards in a sealed envelope to the Principal, Srikishan Sarda College, PO & Dist: Hailakandi, PIN- 788151, Assam within April 5, 2022

Application Fees : The application fee is Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One thousand and five hundred only) as per DHE Assam letter No DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/18 dated 25-02-2022 which is non-refundable, the application fee is to be paid either through Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, S.S. College, Hailakandi payable at SBI, Hailakandi (Code: 0000087) or through Net

Banking in the SBI A/C No. 11004226569, A/C Name: M/S Srikishan Sarda College, IFSC: SBIN0000087. If paid through Net Banking, candidates are required to attach a proof of the transaction made.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here