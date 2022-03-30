Applications are invited for contractual positions under Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS).

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Community Organizer and Accountant at City Mission Management Unit (CMMU) under Deendayal Antodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Also read : Assam Govt. Jobs : Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department Recruitment

Name of post : Community Organizer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Work Experience :

Minimum 2 years of experience working with community on social development ( in govt. sector preferable)

Knowledge in Computer Application

Monthly Salary : Rs. 12000/- plus allowances

Age Limit : 25-35 years

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com Graduate

Work Experience :

Worked minimum 2 years as an accountant ( in govt. sector preferable)

Knowledge in Computer Application, PFMS, GST, Tally

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- plus allowances

Age Limit : 23-38 years

Also read : Assam Career : K.R.B. Girls’ College Recruitment

How to apply : Candidates who are willing to apply must submit their application in the Standard Application Form (ASSAM GAZETTE (PART -IX) mentioning the Email id and contact number clearly.

1 (One) copy of self attested recent passport size photograph must be pasted in the job application form in the space provided and 2 (two) other such self attested passport size photographs must be stapled in the topmost part of the form in such a way that the staple pins are outside the face or body.

Candidates must submit photocopies of their self attested relevant testimonials such as a) proof of age (admit card of matriculation exam, etc.), b) proof of educational qualifications (Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates), c) work experience certificates, d) caste certificate (if any), and other relevant testimonials and documents (with self attestation) along with the application form.

Candidates are requested to super scribe the words ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…………’ on top of the envelope containing i) application form, ii) Curriculum Vitae (CV) and iii) self-attested relevant testimonials while sending the application form.

Applications must be forwarded either through Ordinary Post / Registered / Speed Post or submitted by hand in the drop box.

Applications should be addressed to the City Project Officer, City Mission Management Unit, ASULMS (DAY-NULM), Kokrajhar Municipal Board, Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam, Kokrajhar-783370.

Last date for receipt of applications is April 13, 2022 up to 4:30 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Assam Financial Corporation Recruitment