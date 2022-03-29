Assam Career : K.R.B. Girls’ College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and administrative positions in Kamakhya Ram Barooah (K.R.B.) Girls’ College, Assam.

Kamakhya Ram Barooah (K.R.B.) Girls’ College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

History : 1

Philosophy : 1

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt OM AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 years as on 01/01/2022, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete biodata (including contact number, Email, etc) and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of ‘Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College’ payable at PNB, Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College,

Fatasil, Guwahati-781009 within April 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here