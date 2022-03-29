Applications are invited for various administrative positions on contractual basis in Assam Financial Corporation.

Assam Financial Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant, Messenger and Staff Officer (Legal) purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Staff Officer (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : Bachelor / Post Graduate Degree in Law preferably with First Class / Division from HSLC onwards. Proficiency in MS Office is required.

Experience : Minimum of 3 years Bar experience in practicing Business and Allied Civil Laws in High Court / District Court / Debt Recovery Tribunal is essential. Experience as a Law Officer in Commercial Bank / Financial Institutions will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Minimum Educational Qualification : BSc / BA /BCom from reputed educational institution with proficiency in computer operation.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience will be preferred

Name of post : Messenger

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Minimum Educational Qualification : Class XII passed

Age : Maximum age 30 years as on 01-01-2022. Usual relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per existing rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format given in Annexure-A along with required documents to the Managing Director, Assam Financial Corporation, Head Office, Vittiya Bhavan, Md. Shah Road, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781008, Assam.

The name of the post and the notification number should be superscribed in the envelope clearly.

The last date for receipt of applications is April 30, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Application Fees :

Staff Officer (Legal) : Rs. 500/-

Junior Assistant : Rs. 200/-

Messenger : Rs. 100/-

The application fee should be payable to Assam Financial Corporation at Bank of Baroda, A.T. Road Branch, Paltanbazar, Guwahati (A/c No. 09090200000275, IFSC Code : BARB0ATROAD). Proof of payment should be submitted along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

