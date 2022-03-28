Assam Career : Sibasagar Girls’ College Recruitment

Applications are invited for the posts of Assistant Professors in Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam.

Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in English and Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Economics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualifications and Selection procedure will be as per Assam Government Guideline vide O.M. No. AHE/239/2021/68, Dated 24.01.2022 & O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3, Dated 15.12.2021. Candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/ Ph.D/ Seminar papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond. Candidates must have Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) and proficiency in local language. Candidates in service must apply through proper channel along with NOC from the concerned authority.

Also Read : RBI Recruitments 2022 : Apply online for over 300 vacancies

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 & relaxation up to 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC & 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by D.H.E., Assam (available in D.H.E’s website & also in www.sibsagargirlscollege.org.in) along with complete bio-data and all testimonials from H.S.L.C. onwards along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1,500/- (One thousand five hundred) only, drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar payable at the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank limited, IFS Code-HDFC0CACABL Sivasagar branch. The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar, Assam within April 10, 2022

Also Read : NLC India Limited Recruitment : Applications invited for 300 Graduate Executive Trainees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here