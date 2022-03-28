Applications are invited for 300 vacant posts of Graduate Executive Trainees in NLC India Limited.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a premier ‘Navaratna’ Public Sector Enterprise, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 300 vacant posts of Graduate Executive Trainees (GET) for its Thermal Power Stations & Renewable Energy (Area-1 ) / Mines and Allied services (Area-2) located in Neyveli,(Tamil Nadu) Barsingsar (Rajasthan), Talabira (Odisha), South Pachwara (Jharkhand) and other locations of Solar / Wind Power Projects / Sites in Tamil Nadu & Andaman including its subsidiaries and joint ventures at Tuticorin (NTPL), Tamil Nadu, Ghatampur (NUPPL), Uttar Pradesh. The selections will be made using GATE-2022 scores.

Name of post : Graduate Executive Trainees (GET)

No. of posts : 300

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 117

Electrical (EEE) : 87

Civil : 28

Mining : 38

Geology : 6

Control & Instrumentation : 5

Chemical : 3

Computer : 12

Industrial Engineering : 4

Educational Qualification :

Mechanical : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering/Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Electrical (EEE) : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering / Power Engineering

Civil : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering / Civil & Structural Engineering.

Control & Instrumentation : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering.

Computer : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology (or) Full Time/ Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Mining : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering.

Geology : Full Time / Part Time M. Tech. Geology (or) M. Sc. Geology.

Chemical : Full Time / Part-Time Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Industrial Engineering : Full Time / Part-Time Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineering or Degree in Engineering with Industrial Engineering as

elective subject.

Minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the notified qualification is 60 % for UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) candidates & 50 % for SC/ST candidates.

Pay Scale : INR.50,000 – 1,60,000

Upper Age Limit :

General / EWS : 30 years

OBC (NCL) : 33 years

SC : 35 years

ST : 35 years

Selection Procedure : Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria as per the notification and qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) -2022 will be shortlisted based on the merit order of marks (out of 100) scored in (GATE) – 2022, ensuring due reservation for SC / ST / OBC(NCL) / EWS / PwBD.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nlcindia.in/. The Online application portal will be active from 10:00 hours on 28/03/2022 to 17:00 hours on 11/04/2022.

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates : INR 854/-

SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates : INR 354/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

