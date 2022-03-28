Applications are invited for 104 vacant posts of Rifleman and Riflewoman in Assam Rifles under Sports Quota.

Assam Rifles is inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for the posts of Rifleman and Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty)

No. of posts : 104 [ Male : 62, Female : 42]

Sports Discipline wise vacancies :

Football : 20 [ Male : 10, Female : 10]

Boxing : 21 [Male : 11, Female : 10]

Rowing : 18 [ Male : 8, Female : 10]

Archery : 15 [ Male : 9, Female : 6]

Cross Country : 10 [ Male : 10]

Athletics : 10 [Male : 10]

Polo : 10 [Male : 4, Female : 6]

Essential Educational Qualification : Matriculation from a recognized Board

Sports Qualification : Players who have participated in any International Competition / National Competitions / Inter-University Tournaments / National Sports / Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Age Limit :

(i) For Gen & OBC candidates: 18-28 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Aug 1994 and later than 01 Aug 2004.

(ii) For SC & ST candidates: 18-33 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Aug 1989 and later than 01 Aug 2004.

Selection Procedure : A Recruitment Rally will be held at Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), Mantripukri (Manipur). The Recruitment Rally is tentatively schedule with effect from 04 Jul 2022 onwards depend upon COVID pandemic

situation, the exact date of reporting at rally site will be mentioned in calling letters.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamrifles.gov.in/onlineapp/.

The last date of receipt of applications from eligible candidates for Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 is April 30, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

