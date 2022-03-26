Applications are invited for the post of Superintendent Engineer in Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Superintendent Engineer.

Name of post : Superintendent Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-110,000 + GP Rs. 16,900

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or AMIE(India) in Civil Engineering

ii) Minimum 12 years of service experience out of which 5 years should be in the rank of Executive Engineer in design or supervision in roads and building works

iii) Experience in Accounts

Desirable : Persons with Master’s degree in Civil Engineering will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.aau.ac.in/aau-recruitment within 4 PM of April 15,2022

Application Fees : The prescribed application fees is Rs. 300/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 150/- in case of SC / ST / EWS candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

