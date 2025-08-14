Guwahati: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is mourning the loss of Mohanmala, one of its most iconic and beloved departmental elephants.

The veteran, aged between 70 and 80 years, passed away on Thursday morning due to old age in the Kohora Range of Assam, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the park’s history.

Brought to Kaziranga on May 17, 1970, from Kamrup during the tenure of then PCCF Durga Prasad Neog, Mohanmala served the park for over three decades before retiring in 2003. Known for her fearless spirit, obedience, and gentle nature, she played a crucial role in anti-poaching operations, flood rescues, and patrolling in difficult terrains.

During flood seasons, when even frontline staff could not reach camps by boat, Mohanmala’s swimming skills and endurance ensured that critical duties continued uninterrupted. She worked across different ranges, always ready to step into challenging situations alongside her mahouts and forest staff.

Her contributions were not without personal loss. She gave birth to two female calves—Malati, who died at 17, and another calf who was killed by a tiger just days after birth. Despite such tragedies, Mohanmala remained steadfast in her service.

One incident in particular captures her courage and loyalty. Her head mahout, Kiran Rabha, recalled an early winter morning near Mihibeel wetland when a wild bull elephant suddenly charged at them.

With her calf Malati by her side, Mohanmala reacted instantly. She turned toward the deep waters, urging Malati to follow, and swam powerfully across the wetland, ferrying Rabha to safety.

Only after ensuring her mahout’s safety on the far bank did she disappear into the forest with Malati. They remained missing for nearly a month before calmly returning to camp—unharmed, a living testament to survival and trust.

Kaziranga authorities describe Mohanmala as more than just a working elephant. She was a trusted colleague, a flood-time saviour, and a symbol of courage and dedication. Her passing creates a void no one can fill, but her legacy continues to shape the park’s conservation story.