GUWAHATI: Carcass of a full-grown one-horned rhino was recovered at the Kohora range of Kaziranga national park in Assam on Friday (August 25).

The carcass of the rhino was recovered from a water body with its horn missing.

The park authorities however ruled out it to be a case of poaching and stated the rhino died of natural causes.

Meanwhile, the Assam forest department has launched an operation to locate the horn, which is missing from the dead rhino’s carcass.

The carcass of the rhino was also sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the March 2022 rhino census, Kaziranga national park in Assam is home to a total of 2613 one-horned rhino, which is the highest in the world.

Other than the rhino, the park also has a sizable population of the Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Elephant, Asiatic Wild Buffalo and the Eastern Swamp Deer.