GUWAHATI: At least four new districts have been created in the Northeast state of Assam.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (August 25).

The Assam chief minister made this announcement, while briefing the media in Guwahati, after chairing the 100th meeting of his cabinet.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state’s cabinet has decided to create four new districts in the state.

The new four districts that have been created in Assam are: Hojai, Bishwanath, Tamulpur and Bajali.

Hojai district comprises Lumding, Hojai and Binakandi assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Biswanath district comprises Bihali, Biswanath and Gohpur assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, Tamulpur district includes Tamulpur and Goreshwar assembly constituencies.

Bajali district comprises Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog assembly constituencies.

Earlier, the Assam government, in December last year, just prior to the commencement of the delimitation exercise in the state, had merged four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages.

While, Biswanath district was merged with Sonitpur, Hojai was merged with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur was merged with Baksa.

(This is a breaking story)