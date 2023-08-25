Guwahati: An infant girl was allegedly killed by her mother in the Itakhola area of Sonitpur in Assam.

As per reports, the woman after killing the infant buried her in a pit near the house.

The incident took place at Bandor Jonghol in Itakhola.

Reports claimed that the woman was unhappy that the child was a female and hence decided to kill the infant.

The accused did not exactly reveal why she took the decision to kill the infant.

She was arrested based on a complaint by locals and family members.

She was identified as Anowara Khatun.

The police recovered the remains of the infant from the pit based on the mother’s confession.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.