Guwahati: A man wanted for the alleged murder of a woman pilgrim in Guwahati, Assam was arrested from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

As per police, the man was involved in an alleged murder of the woman whose dead body was found inside a train’s bathroom.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Das.

He has been accused of murdering Pompy Sarmah Haloi earlier this month to rob her.

The accused had reportedly given the victim some drugs but she died of overdose. However, the reports are being investigated by the police.

Her dead body was found inside the bathroom of the Gaya-Kamakhya train.

The police based on the investigation traced Das as the prime suspect and he was arrested on Thursday.

The police are investigating further connections to the alleged murder.