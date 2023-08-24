Guwahati: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Guwahati on Thursday for the export of petroleum cargo via National Waterways 2 (NW 2) and Indo-Bangla Protocol Route (IBPR).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Under the MoU, NRL will export around 10,000 MT of petroleum and petrochemical products per month from Assam’s IWAI Jogighopa Multi-Modal terminal. NRL will also set up a POL Oil Terminal at Jogighopa Logistics Park with rail connectivity.

The MoU is aimed at fulfilling the ‘Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast’ by enabling inland waterways transportation via NW2 and IBPR, unveiling a new chapter of EXIM trade for the Northeast region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “This is a watershed moment for inland waterways for promotion of trade in the Northeast. The MoU is aimed at powering the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to bring in transformative change in the cargo movement for the region.”

He further said that the MoU is in line with the Prime Minister’s Act East policy, which is empowering the Northeast towards unlocking the full potential of Hydrocarbon Vision 2030.

“The rich interweb of our waterbodies and rich potential of hydrocarbon must be explored in the best possible manner to power the Northeast region towards the realisation of this vision of PM Narendra Modi ji,” Sonowal said.

The MoU was signed by IAWI Director A Selva Kumar and NRL Chief General Manager (Marketing) Subrata Das.

Under this MoU, the IWAI will provide its terminal for cargo movement, technical support, land to lay down petroleum pipeline, bunkering facilities to be operated at various places en-route IBPR, assist its vessels, technical assistance in making available vessels like Tugs, Work Boards, Survey vessels and other vessels as and when required.

NRL will provide 40 acres of land with a provision of getting connected to the nearest Railway station at Jogighopa; erect the loading and unloading facility; as well as the realisation of a vision to transport 10,000 MT of petroleum & petrochemicals products per month through NW – 2 and IBPR from IWAI jetty at the Jogighopa MMT Park.