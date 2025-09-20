Imphal: A Special Operation Team (SOT) of the Manipur Government seized 450 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 1.5 crore and arrested one alleged drug smuggler during an operation near the Nagaland border on Friday.

Police said the contraband, packed in 37 soap cases, was recovered from a Bolero (NL 01P 6327) intercepted at Khongnem Thana along NH-102.

The drugs were hidden inside the vehicle’s left body compartment.

The accused has been identified as Dahrii Happymas (28) of Laii village, Senapati district. A mobile phone and the vehicle used in the crime were also seized.

The arrested individual and the seized items were handed over to Senapati Police Station, where a case under the NDPS (Amendment) Act, 2023 has been registered for further investigation.