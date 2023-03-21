IMPHAL: Manipur Police after busting a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrests of five individuals including a policeman and one Village Defence Force on Tuesday have announced recovering three numbers of Bolero vehicles stolen from different locations across the state.

A senior police officer said that one Khailinii (32) and PB Saleo (22), both residents of Thinga Khunou, Senapati district were arrested from an area of Senapati district along with a stolen white colour Bolero SUV.

They were arrested by Imphal West district police with the help of Senapati district police on March 16.

The officer said that the arrests of two members of the gang namely T Lunkhomang Haokip (37), a police constable and K Seithanglien (35) a VDF jawan from New Boljang, Churachandpur district led to the arrests and recovery of other stolen vehicles.

The duo were nabbed at a hideout from the Bishnupur district on Saturday.

The police and VDP personnel were arrested based on the interrogations of two arrested vehicle lifters from the Senapati district recently.

The police officer further informed that after the arrest of the two gang members, the duo revealed that one Letgoulen Khongsai a wanted man was the mastermind of the vehicle-lifting gang.

The fifth gang member Letgoulen Khongsai (24) from Phungtin Veng ward no.15 in Kangpokpi district was arrested with the recovery of 3rd stolen white colour Bolero from his interrogations.

Consequently, L Khongsai a co-accused in a case registered at Lamphel police station and declared him wanted was arrested on March 18 from a rented house in Phungtin Veng, Ward No.15 in Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have solved the Bolero lifting gang in the state.